As we head into the final few days before Christmas and New Year, Victoria police have announced their annual plea to drivers throughout the North East to do the right thing and stop the carnage on our local roads.

Already this year 24 people have lost their lives, a massive increase on the 18 deaths last year, and evidence that too many motorists not only ignore warnings but also choose to do dumb things.

Idiocy like not wearing a seatbelt, idiocy like drinking before driving, idiocy like taking drugs then compounding that by driving, idiocy like speeding or checking mobile phones, or not driving to the road conditions, the list goes on and on.

Police will be out in force 24/7 until midnight on New Year's Day and they will be keen to catch these offenders who refuse to do the right thing, not only to save themselves from harm but also the innocents on the road who they threaten.

Statistics show that December is the worst month for drunk driving detections; the festive spirit, office break-ups, warmer weather and air of relaxation after a tough year seems to dull some people's brains.

Even if you're not driving, make sure you encourage others to do the right thing by getting a lift or paying for a taxi after the celebrations.

Staying quiet when you can see someone is doing the wrong thing is as bad as giving them the keys yourself.

We have had more than enough tragedy on our local roads this year, for everyone's sake let's turn it around together.