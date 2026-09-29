Honouring those who protect us

Remembering those who serve our community, show up in our hour of need and put their lives on the line each day they put on their uniform is what National Police Remembrance Day is all about. It is particularly relevant to our community who are reeling from the loss of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart who were added to the National Police Memorial in Canberra this week after the one-year anniversary of their deaths in the line of duty in Porepunkah. As a community, it’s a time for us to pause, reflect and honour those who protect and serve us. Many in our community know the feeling of calling Triple Zero and knowing that one of our local police officers will be there to support you in an emergency. National Police Remembrance Day coincided with Victoria's Blue Ribbon Day. The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation perpetuates the memory of members of the Victoria Police who have died in the line of duty through the support of worthwhile community projects within Victoria. Those who are able, can donate to the 2026 Blue Ribbon Day Appeal at remember.org.au. This remembrance also recognises the families, colleagues and friends who carry the lasting impact of a life lost in service. Their grief is shared by communities across the country, including ours. This week is a chance for the community to say thank you to those who protect and serve our community and ensure that those who have fallen are never forgotten.