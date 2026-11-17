It’s been a pleasure working with the Wangaratta Historical Society on the Wangaratta CBD Lane Naming Project for the past 18 months. Through the collaborative approach and extensive research, the Wangaratta Historical Society has been able to provide some great suggestions to council for the lane names that highlight Wangaratta’s rich cultural history. Some of the suggestions thus far are: 1. Frank Sirianni Lane, off Reid Street, highlights not only Frank’s contribution to the community for many decades, but the positive influence made by the Italian community to Wangaratta. 2. Harp of Erin Lane, which runs besides the now demolished Harp of Erin Hotel. The Harp of Erin being the Irish symbol of nationalism. How were the Irish treated in the early days in North East Victoria? 3. Marianne Gibson Lane, recognising her famous Crazy Quilt, which was made on the land which now forms the lane running off Victoria Parade. 4. Millers Lane, off Ely Street, which highlights the occupation of the land owners being Flour Millers from 1860 to 1950. 5. Glenatta Lane, off Ovens Street, which abutted Glenatta Woollen Mills. A textile business run by Miss Nolan and Mrs McCormick starting in 1924. Many of our later generation purchased apparel from here. There are still more great suggestions being put forth to council, but the names thus far show the interesting history of Wangaratta. Hopefully this continues to generate a greater awareness of the interesting place Wangaratta is and how Wangaratta has been shaped by its many cultural influences. Greg Thompson LS, Port Melbourne Stronger clear local voice for Ovens Valley The Haines family supports Steve Manning as the community-based Independent in our state electorate of Ovens Valley. He stands for our community with integrity, respect, and courage. Steve will work along-side our community to make everyday life better for us, through enabling better health services closer to home. He will help to reduce everyday costs of living, and fight for our fair share of funding for roads and infrastructure. For too long our voice in state parliament has been muted by party politics. Vote 1 Steve Manning for an Independent voice to state Parliament. Anna Lottkowitz, Wangaratta South Upper house voting changes this election The way people vote for the upper house has finally changed in Victoria for the 2026 election. The majority of people usually vote 'above the line', but in 2026 these voters will need to nominate their own preferences on their big ballot paper. In previous elections, when voting above the line, there was a system of 'group voting', where voters simply made a choice for one political party. Under this abolished system, it was the political parties who fully determined the preference order for all 50 or more candidates. This change to the voting system, confirmed by the Victorian Parliament in August 2026, has been universally welcomed and also well overdue. The upper house ballot paper has a big job to do in electing five people. Under the Victorian Election Commission rules, at least five preferences need to be listed by voters for the upper house. However, what is less understood is that many ballot papers will become 'exhausted' if the two or three candidates who remain in the race for the fifth position were not included. Exhausted votes do not occur in lower house voting, as we can comfortably number 1 to 9 on a ballot paper when there are nine candidates. For the upper house, you have done a great job as a voter, if the remaining two candidates in the race for the fifth position were listed among your preferences. Give yourself a chance to achieve this by numbering nine or more above the line, it won’t be that exhausting. Tony Lane, Wangandary