Lyster Opera to be missed on the arts calendar

Such a delight to enjoy a superlative performance of Lyster Opera's Don Giovanni on Saturday at the Milawa Hall. Lyster Opera follows in the footsteps of its founder William Lyster. In his short life in the mid to late nineteenth century, Lyster made it his mission to bring opera to Australia, consciously striving for a professional and affordable experience. The singers, musicians and crew were all magnificent, an amazing afternoon. Sadly Lyster Opera cannot continue bringing opera to the regions as the cost of touring is prohibitive and it receives no government funding. We have now lost another gem on our arts calendar, and yet so many sporting codes enjoy amazing opportunities to access government assistance. It is worthwhile looking up the history of this valiant band of musicians. Amanda Campbell, Milawa US need to withdraw from the Strait The citizens of Australia (and the rest of the world) are being financially crippled by the US Trump Administration with their blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Israel showed how stupid Trump really is, by convincing him to invade Iran, even though the US wasn't being threatened directly by Iran. The Strait of Hormuz was open, ships travelling freely, and fuel prices were affordable before the US showed up in the region. I have been waiting for both the Australian government and/or the other political parties to rise up and actually, openly, suggest suing the Trump Administration for causing severe financial hardship for our citizens - due continual fuel price hikes as a result of restricted supplies from the Middle East. But no one in the entire federal government and their vocal blowhards has said anything that makes any serious impact. Bickering over fuel excises only treats the symptom and not the cause. Can anybody tell me why we, the average citizen, can't unite, enact a large scale, class action lawsuit against the Trump administration? How can it be legally done? Is anybody willing to start the process? How many of us would be interested in the idea? A national poll asking that question would be compelling. Trump needs to be made officially aware that the common person will no longer tolerate his high-and-mighty attitude, and wait for him to withdraw from the Strait. Dianne Nicholson, Milawa The Portsea Camp celebrates its 80th birthday Somewhere in a shoebox, a shed, or the bottom of a wardrobe, there's a faded photo of you at Portsea Camp — knee-deep in the shallows, mid laugh on the giant swing, or sitting under the flagpole in your camp hat for a group shot you've long since lost track of. This year, The Portsea Camp turns 80 and the camp is throwing its biggest party yet, and asking Victoria to help track down everyone who's ever been part of The 80th birthday celebration, proudly presented by the Kay and Burton Foundation, is open to anyone with a connection to camp, past campers, volunteers, regional partners and community leaders included, with a picnic feast, a walk through the grounds, and a look back through eight decades of photos and memorabilia. It's a ticketed event, so head to www.theportseacamp.com.au/80years to book your spot, and if you're travelling from further afield, complimentary overnight accommodation is available on-site (It may not have changed much since you were here so be prepared). Know someone who came to camp, worked at camp, or lost touch with the place years ago? Send them the link. The whole point of an 80th is getting everyone back in the one room, and the camp can't do that without a bit of help. To mark the occasion, The Portsea Camp has struck a limited edition 80th birthday medallion, designed in the style of the original Lord Mayor's Medallion presented to campers in the organisation's earliest years, alongside a brand new line of 80th birthday merchandise to sit proudly next to your (probably several) camp t-shirts and hats. For anyone who's spent eight decades quietly building a Portsea Camp collection in the back of the wardrobe, this is the jewel in the crown. Honestly, we just want to see the lawn full of people who've got a story about this amazing place. Whether you were here for one camp in 1998 or you've been coming back for 40 years, whether you've still got your sash or you've genuinely got no idea where it went, we want you here. Bring your memories, bring your mates, and if you've somehow still got your medallion, bring that too. We'll have the picnic ready. Sandra Martin, Portsea Camp CEO