Social media
Home page>News>Opinion>Lyster Opera to be misse...
Opinion

Lyster Opera to be missed on the arts calendar

A writer describes her enjoyable experience at Lyster Opera event over the weekend
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary

Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary
Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 2 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 2 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 2 October, 2026
News

Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels

Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels
Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels
News

Wangaratta crowns Battle of the Bands winners

Wangaratta crowns Battle of the Bands winners
Wangaratta crowns Battle of the Bands winners