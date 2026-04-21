Awareness of the contributions Australians, and particularly those from the Wangaratta district, have made in defence of the nation is highlighted during times like this week.

As preparations are set in place for ANZAC Day, thoughts turn to the many conflicts in which our own residents have been called upon, or have volunteered their time to serve.

The further time moves on from some of these conflicts, the more important it is to have resources and space available to boost the community's knowledge of those contributions, and of the many selfless acts undertaken with the nation's shared value of mateship in mind.

So the new Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch Annexe, with its museum offering a shared space for people to reflect on and learn about the district's military history, is a welcome addition to the community.

The museum will be open to the public for the first time on ANZAC Day this Saturday, between 12 noon and 5pm.

It will be a perfect follow-on for those who have attended the annual 11am service at the Wangaratta Cenotaph (on the corner of Ovens and Docker Streets), and would like to further educate themselves, their children or grandchildren about the city's involvement in conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

As well as the museum, the newly-created annexe in the former One Mile Motors building in Templeton Street has established a more accessible avenue for veteran support in the rural city.

It should be commended as a great initiative of the RSL, both for aiding those who have served, and informing those who follow in their wake.