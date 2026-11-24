A review of all 27 services, which the Rural City of Wangaratta Council provides, will ensue into the future in order to identify and create potential economic efficiencies. It's not just roads, rates and rubbish anymore, with council responsible for a whole range of assets and services within the city that ultimately attempt to create connection and wellbeing for the people who live, work, and visit here. Any good business has a plan and this is reviewed regularly so it stays relevant to the needs of the people it serves. Councils generally operates at a financial loss with their services and it has been extra tough for Victorian municipalities since 2016 after rate capping was introduced. With the rising cost of goods and services since Covid, and record interest rates, businesses and councils must keep searching for ways to sustain their existence. Council is conducting a market test on the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre, news that will draw criticism from some in the community. However, the impending market test will merely investigate how a different model of operation would look, and how it could save council and ratepayers. The venue has faced its challenges, and now it appears to be achieving some solid figures with membership and program offerings. WSAC has in the past been touted as the best facility of its kind in regional Victoria and it's a privilege for people who use it. No matter what the outcome of the market test is, the venue will still continue as an icon of the city and the greater region.