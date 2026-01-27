Some good news from Bethlehem in the West Bank.

Palestinian youth from Bethlehem became very upset recently, when the Israeli Army told the locals their soccer ground would be demolished within the next few months. The reason: the soccer ground was too close to the high concrete wall that now divides Israel from the West Bank.

But, the demolition order has now been rescinded, after international pressure from FIFA and UEFA (Union of European Football Association) and petitions signed by many from across the world, including Australian citizens.

In other parts of the West Bank, the news is not good.

Israeli settlers continue to attack Palestinians and their properties, destroying groves of olive trees, killing sheep and goats, and filling water wells with concrete.

In Gaza, the air is polluted and there is the smell of rotting bodies under the rubble.

Many are living on mattresses on the concrete floors of bombed houses.

The peace process, announced by USA President Donald Trump, is agonisingly slow, and so far has done little for the people of Gaza, while the world’s attention has become focused on Greenland.

As Australians we can play our part in the peace process by emailing Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese , encouraging them to be involved in that peace process.

Isn’t that part of what the Prime Minister has been urging all Australians to do, be kind to the neighbour, next door and overseas.

John van Riet, Wangaratta South

Too many children locked in cars

Ambulance Victoria (AV) paramedics have responded to a shocking number of call-outs of children locked in cars during the current heatwave.

AV is urging the community to never leave children, pets or older people unattended in vehicles in any weather, but particularly when we know that our state is facing days of heatwave conditions.

The temperature inside a vehicle can double and become deadly within minutes.

It is particularly dangerous for children to be left inside vehicles, as a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult.

We encourage parents and carers to make sure keys are kept with them and to be alert while loading family members in and out of vehicles.

And if anyone accidentally gets locked inside a vehicle, call Triple Zero immediately.

Dale Armstrong, AV director of emergency management

When stress becomes a heart Issue in our community

In every community, there are families who have lost someone too soon to heart disease, and others quietly living with its long-term effects.

For many of us, it’s not an abstract issue - it’s personal.

Chronic stress has become part of daily life for many of us.

When the body doesn’t get a chance to reset, prolonged stress can quietly damage heart health - often without obvious warning signs until something goes wrong.

This February, Heart Research Australia is inviting Australians to take part in the free REDFEB Bingo Challenge, built around the 4Ms of heart health - Meals, Movement, Measurement and Mental Wellness.

The Bingo card encourages small, everyday actions, like sharing a healthy meal, going for a walk, checking your blood pressure or slowing down to take a breath, to help reduce stress and support heart health.

The Bingo Challenge is part of REDFEB, Heart Research Australia’s heart awareness month, which this year is raising awareness of the link between chronic stress and heart health, while bringing communities together to honour loved ones affected by heart disease.

Funds raised support life-saving research that helps turn promising ideas into breakthroughs and keeps families together for longer.

Small actions, taken together, can make a real difference.

This REDFEB, I hope our community will join in and help support the research that gives families hope.

To learn more and support Heart Research Australia’s critical research, please visit www.heartresearch.com.au.

Nicci Dent, CEO Heart Research Australia