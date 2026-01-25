The 26th of January represents many different things for people in our community and across the nation.

For some, the day marks a time to enjoy with family, friends and neighbours our very own community and reflect on its experiences over the last 12 months.

For others it is a time to mourn and reflect on the horrors endured by Indigenous Australians at the hands of colonialism, and to forge a new future where Indigenous Australians are recognised as the original owners of this land.

The day should also be a celebration of the many different cultures, languages, religions, ethnicities, and lifestyles of modern-day Australia, which is why the citizenship ceremonies are so important to the celebrations.

There is nothing wrong with acknowledging all beliefs and using that as a reminder that it takes constant effort to make this work.

Looking back at our past, we get to decide how we want to build our future together, a future of equality, respect, community and togetherness.

Recent events in Sydney cast a pall across the country and its fallout will continue for months if not years to come, but that doesn't mean we should forget how lucky we are to live in Australia.

Despite our faults, our community and country enjoys a standard of living that would be the envy of most of the world.

Today we have a chance to unite and celebrate our communities, not because they have triumphed in a specific way, but for how they have supported each of us and enriched our lives.

Why would you live anywhere else?