While the national conversation surrounding the meaning of 26 January continues to split views, the scene at our local Australia Day ceremony offered a refreshing counter-narrative.

In Wangaratta, the day wasn’t defined by shouting matches online or loud protests, it was defined by a quiet, profound inclusivity at the heart of our identity.

Multiculturalism was a big theme throughout the morning, starting with Mayor Irene Grant’s own experience with her parents who immigrated to the country, to the rural city’s Australia Day ambassador Faryal Khan who immigrated to the country herself.

The message was clear, the strength of our community comes from the courage of those who call this place home.

Nowhere was this more evident than on the faces of our new Australian citizens, who showed immense pride and joy in receiving their citizenship.

This alone should be a strong tell on how lucky we have it to live in this country.

It’s entirely reasonable and healthy for people to have their own views on the day and be able to express them, but there should be respect for the day itself and respect for other people.

The showing of violence and plain hatred seen in protests across the country and on social media is not part of Australian society.

As a local media outlet, it’s great we can focus on the exceptional community achievements that deserve our attention and the attention of the community.

If we can maintain this level of mutual respect and local pride, our community’s future remains bright, regardless of the calendar date.