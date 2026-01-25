The start of the new year brings with it an array of opportunities.

For us at the Salvos, it is an opportunity to reflect on the Christmas season that has just passed, and more specifically show our gratitude for the generosity shown by the Australian public for our Christmas Appeal.

Once again, Aussies came together to support their fellow Australians in need.

If it wasn’t for your support, kids would have gone without presents under the tree, families without a special Christmas meal and many without hope and joy during the festive season.

For this, we say thank you.

The new year also gives us all an opportunity to set ourselves up for the year ahead.

That is why our financial counselling service, Moneycare, is encouraging all Australians to take a fresh look at their finances this year.

Our recent research found that 44 per cent of Australians are starting this New Year in debt, 45 per cent say they feel pressure to spend more than they can afford and 24 per cent find it difficult to even create a budget.

We know that people are struggling financially right now, but there is hope.

The Salvos Moneycare service offers free and confidential financial counselling to thousands of Aussies each year, helping them to get on top of their finances.

They can help you create a budget, support you to get out of debt, sit with you to create realistic money plans, and everything in between.

Regardless of your financial situation, there is no better time than the start of a new year to take a fresh look at your finances and get on top of your financial situation.

And if you are struggling to cope financially, please reach out to The Salvation Army’s Moneycare service.

We are here for you, and there is no shame in reaching out for support.

If you or someone you know needs support from The Salvation Army’s Moneycare, please visit salvationarmy.org.au/moneycare or call 1800 722 363.

Kristen Hartnett, head of Moneycare for The Salvation Army

New council CEO must be local and transparent

I agree with Eric Douthie (Wangaratta Chronicle letters, Wednesday, 21 January) who raised several good points regarding the search for a new Rural City of Wangaratta CEO, especially with regards of transparency.

A lot of council budgets are not for the public viewing, and yes the staff turnover would not only be costly, but some kind of record I think.

I have asked several councillors and senior staff about losses of a $1 million plus at WSAC and to my surprise all say that is expected, as is going over budget.

I guess that attitude is because it's not their money, only the ratepayers'.

Employing people within our shire such as the new CEO would sure save cost of council vehicles for these out of towners, particularly from outside the shire.

Most importantly a local employee or CEO would not only spend money in our shire but it would give them a better knowledge of what is going on here.

The new CEO at least needs to have experience and knowledge of Wangaratta.

Ron Harrigan, Wangaratta

Remember to slow down in school zones

As students return to school for the new year, it’s a timely reminder for all of us to slow down in school zones and respect our school crossing supervisors.

These dedicated locals play a vital role in keeping children safe each day.

Obeying speed limits and road rules is a simple but important way we can support them and protect our kids.

The start of the school year is an exciting time for students, teachers and families.

While children focus on learning and new friendships, it’s up to us as drivers to make sure the streets around our schools are safe.

Even small lapses in attention can have serious consequences.

After spending the last few weeks at home with my own children over the holidays, I think many parents will agree we have a renewed appreciation for the patience, skill and enormous role teachers play in our kids’ lives.

I encourage motorists to allow extra time for drop-off and pick-up, stay alert for children near roads, and lead by example by following the rules.

Let’s work together to give every child a safe and positive start to the year.

To all students heading back to school, I wish you a happy, successful and safe year ahead.

Annabelle Cleeland, Nationals' MP for Euroa