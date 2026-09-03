Our city hungers for economic growth

Wangaratta council is looking to grow the Rural City of Wangaratta's economy following its endorsement of an economic growth statement that will be a blueprint for an alliance that will also be gathered. Government run organisations are likely to join council on the advisory board, including Northeast Health Wangaratta, North East Water, Tourism North East, and Northern Victoria Institute of TAFE. Private sector business will get a seat at the table, along with the community in one way, shape or form. At face value this does appear to be a noble and long overdue coordination of like-minded allies all conscious about progressing our regional city - one that has had its fair share of challenges over the last few decades. On the other hand there is an elephant in the room that needs to be unveiled - how much impetus will this alliance have in bringing tangible benefits to the rural city? Will it be just another talkfest of senior representatives from each of these organisations talking shop around the boardroom table while very little is achieved on the ground? A key part of the economy is local business and without a vibrant business community, regional cities like Wangaratta do not grow. Sure a city needs government organisations to help the economy operate, and provide services and jobs for the population, but this alliance would go a long way if it feverishly focused on the grassroots of our rural city's towns and how they survive financially. Growth in retail, hospitality, manufacturing, agriculture and trades should be placed in the centre of that boardroom table.