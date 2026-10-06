Our community thrives together

World Mental Health Day asks us to pause and consider not only how we care for ourselves, but how we care for one another. That message will be brought to life in King George Gardens on Saturday, when Wangaratta gathers for the fifth Grit and Resilience Festival under the fitting theme, “Together We Thrive”. The festival’s music, dancing, drumming, food and family activities will make for an enjoyable afternoon and just as importantly, the event will create space for people to meet, talk and learn more about the local services ready to offer support. Mental health can too often be discussed only in moments of crisis. Community events such as this remind us that wellbeing is also strengthened in ordinary moments of connection: sharing a conversation, joining a dance, listening to music or simply spending time among familiar faces. Connection matters enormously especially in regional communities where distance, isolation and the pressures of daily life can weigh heavily, but a strong sense of belonging can help people feel seen and supported. No festival can remove every barrier to good mental health, but it can help build the trust and relationships that make it easier to reach out. So this World Mental Health Day, come together, start a conversation, check in with someone and help strengthen the connections that sustain us. Our community is at its strongest when nobody is left to face life alone. This Saturday’s festival is a chance to celebrate that shared strength and to remember that resilience is something we build together.