You can't blame a sheep farmer who lives between two existing solar facilities for proposing to build another one on his 500-hectare property at Glenrowan West.

Jonathan Koop and his wife Rosie have lived among the solar panels for five years and now they want to diversify their income to sustain their business in leaner times.

As most business operators know, there are peaks and troughs and sometimes the tough times can be difficult to navigate.

It's proven that sheep can graze well under solar panels and science has proven that pasture under panels can produce higher yield for stock.

There has been a lot written and verbalised about renewable energy, especially over the last decade, and there will be plenty more to come.

How we as a nation source energy has been at the forefront of political policy and the noise of misinformation and disinformation have certainly not helped in the supply of valuable knowledge.

The Koops have made a decision to navigate the planning process to introduce solar panels that will feed into the electricity grid.

All while maintaining the same levels of farming production by grazing sheep numbers between the panels.

The Koops have also been proactive from fire safety and environmental viewpoints, meeting with authorities to see how they can best avert risk.

Community consultation appears to be high on the Koops' agenda and they are handling this themselves rather than an out of town developer running the show.

If you have any queries a community drop-in session for locals to learn more about the proposed project will be held at the Vintage Hall Café, 54 Gladstone St, Glenrowan, 10am-12pm and 5pm-7pm, Tuesday 23 June.