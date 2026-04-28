The federal government’s decision to scrap aged care co-payments for essential daily care, following persistent advocacy from the crossbench and community, is positive and we are thankful for the change.

However, it’s a shame that older Australians had to suffer in the first place for the government to realise there needed to be a change.

Essential care should never have been out of reach for anyone who needs it.

Australians should not be missing out on showers, getting dressed, eating and other basic care because they can’t afford it.

Our government has a massive debt, there is no other way to say it, built up substantially by the previous Coalition government due to the covid pandemic, and the current regime attempting to soften the blow of major international interference through the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now a new Middle Eastern crisis.

We all share the responsibly, especially those who govern us, to do better by our community but the priority must always be to protect the most vulnerable.

Tax reform when it comes to the government wanting to cut costs should not be targeting low-income pensioners.

Surely there are other, more wealthy targets who can afford to make a few sacrifices rather than an age pensioner with low and limited income.

It’s time for the government to take the target off low-income Australians and place it on those who aren’t living paycheque to paycheque and having to forego basic dignity.

Many wealthy people have benefited for decades from generous rebates and tax concessions, now is the time they need to tighten their belts.