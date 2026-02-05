While the points raised [Chronicle letters, 4 February] "It was time to go for Swan Street Plane Tree" about the removal of the old plane tree in Swan Street can be seen as valid, there are a couple of issues raised that spark further comment.

For instance: just because a tree may not be a remnant /indigenous tree, is it okay for it to be removed without question, consultation with others, and with no planning permission required.

The scorched earth mentality in taking down the pine trees in front of the secondary college in Greta Road leaves no vestige of the history of the area, which could be seen as another issue.

Consultation with the community has value and was appreciated when the council was drawing up plans for the Wareena Park Masterplan.

As a resident in the area a personal response was given concerning the fate of the century old pine trees along the Swan Street and Roy Street roads.

Subsequently, in the Chronicle, the result of the community survey reported that "significant" trees would be retained.

Who decides what is significant and on what basis?

The heritage study done by C and MJ Doring Pty Ltd, commissioned by the Rural City of Wangaratta in May 2004, states that for Precinct 910 these planted trees and the native trees and vegetation along the creek are heritage listed as item 257.

The Doring heritage study says that, "The Park and its planted trees represent one of Wangaratta's earliest ventures into providing municipal pleasure grounds and recreation areas".

So one can align with Claire Russell's view that we owe a debt to past councillors and town planners for their foresight in planting large trees.

Susan Carlyon-Busst, Wangaratta

Tree destruction not the only course of action

In response to Wayne Stafford "It was time to go for Swan Street plane tree" (The Chronicle Feb 4).

I am saddened in the first instance to hear that he feels it is worth spending $15,000 of ratepayers' money on one root barrier, let alone a second one, to stop one tree making his life problematic.

The research on root barriers is clear; they don't solve all the problems associated with tree roots, proven in this case when having to install a second one.

We must look to a variety of interventions to live in harmony with our big trees.

Tree managers need to keep educating engineers and civil contractors that trees are as important a council asset as roads and signs and are highly revered by the public.

I also refer readers to a recent article in the January 2026 newsletter of Treenet, "Urban Tree retention of the month" by Dr Greg Moore, on relocating large trees with success.

I quote; "Leongatha in Victoria was abuzz with the proposed arrival of an ALDI supermarket but not everyone was happy as a locally significant Illawarra flame tree, Brachychiton acerfolius, was earmarked for removal.

"Construction was approved so it seemed the tree had to go, but then another option was suggested.

"When asked if they would re-locate the tree within the property, ALDI hadn’t considered the possibility.

"They then asked whether it could be done successfully and what it would cost.

"Discussion proceeded on the basis that with the necessary expertise it could be successful and costs could be minimised by using construction equipment available on site.

"ALDI relocated the tree within their property, gaining even greater community support for the development.

"The precinct now benefits from the new shopping centre and from the significant tree.

"Its flowering in 2024 marked 10 years since the successful transplant."

Maybe our council can consult more widely next time someone suggests it is perfectly acceptable to rip out another big tree.

We would like to have an urban forest in Wangaratta.

Claire M Russell, Wangaratta