Local businesses in Wangaratta are being offered practical support to build capability and grow.

That makes a basic AI question worth asking now: does a new tool reduce work, or merely move it downstream?

A fast first draft can look like productivity until someone spends 20 minutes correcting an invented detail, restoring customer context, or rewriting a response that misses the mark.

Those corrections usually disappear from the success story.

Wangaratta firms should run a one-month rework check.

For recurring AI-assisted tasks, record the time saved on the first pass and the time later spent checking, correcting, escalating, or redoing the output.

Group repeated exceptions.

This is not an anti-technology scorecard.

It shows where AI is ready for routine use, where human review still matters, and where the workflow itself needs redesign.

The Rural City’s business program emphasises practical support, training, and better decisions.

AI should face the same test: not whether staff used it, but whether the whole job became faster, safer, and better.

Dr Gleb Tsipursky, CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts

A welcome step back in time for travelling local

We were in Warrnambool a few days ago and wanted to make a brief visit to a bank.

There were parking meters nearby but we thought that it would be like Wangaratta, and we don’t use those systems.

I thought that we would take a chance and hope we don’t get booked.

I had a look at the meter and hallelujah, it took coins.

We were in business.

How much simpler and easier with a method like that.

Warrnambool is a big, progressive town with 35,000 population.

It seems that the council there know what they are doing.

Doug Brockfield, Milawa

Australians urged to check their measles vaccination status

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia is urging Australians to check their measles vaccination status following new research showing an estimated 1.7 million Australians may be vulnerable to the highly contagious disease.

The findings were a timely reminder of the vital role vaccination plays in protecting individuals, families and communities.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, but it is also one of the most vaccine-preventable.

We now know immunity gaps exist across several generations – and many Australians simply don’t know whether they have received the necessary two doses.

If you're unsure whether you've had two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, now is the time to check.

Community pharmacies were ideally placed to support Australians to stay protected.

With more than 6100 community pharmacies located in metropolitan, regional, rural and remote communities, pharmacists make it easier for people to access vaccination advice and services close to home.

Pharmacists are able to quickly check vaccination status, answer questions and provide vaccinations, often without an appointment.

International travel continues to increase and we are seeing measles outbreaks around the world.

The risk of imported cases leading to local outbreaks increases when immunity gaps exist within the community.

Australia has worked hard to maintain measles elimination status for more than a decade.

The Guild is encouraging Australians born during or after 1966 who are unsure of their vaccination history, particularly those planning overseas travel, to speak with their pharmacist, GP or other immunisation provider.

Australians can visit www.FindaPharmacy.com.au to see which local pharmacies offer vaccination services.

Professor Trent Twomey, Pharmacy Guild of Australia national president