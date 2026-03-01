Dairy Australia has welcomed the release of its 2021–2025 Independent Performance Review, pledging to act on all its findings and recommendations and committing to a sharper focus on practical outcomes for dairy farmers.

The review is clear about where Dairy Australia is performing well and where we need to improve.

We welcome its findings, and we’re committed to making sure farmers can clearly see how their levy is being invested and how it contributes to improved profitability and productivity on farm

The review reinforces feedback received during extensive consultation with farmers and industry stakeholders during the development of the Strategic Plan 2030.

It confirms strong performance in governance, compliance, trade and market access, and leadership through the Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework.

It also identifies areas for improvement, including greater clarity on Dairy Australia’s role, stronger engagement with dairy farmers and better visibility of on-farm outcomes.

In response, Dairy Australia will improve how it listens to farmers and ensure consistency of engagement across regions to align work more closely with our partners in the Regional Development Programs (RDPs).

The organisation will also improve how information is shared, using targeted communication channels and easily accessible digital tools.

Dairy Australia will implement the recommendations alongside its recently released Strategic Plan 2030 and report to dairy farmers on progress.

Our new Strategic Plan 2030 provides greater clarity on Dairy Australia’s purpose and priorities, as well as a stronger line of sight between investment decisions and outcomes for farmers.

It sets a clear direction for Dairy Australia’s work over the next five years, with a focus on improving farm profitability through productivity, innovation and sustainability, making it easier for farmers to understand what we do, why we do it and how it supports their business.

That includes clearer explanations of how research, trade, policy and sustainability translate into practical benefits on farm.

The review comes during a period of leadership transition for Dairy Australia, with the appointment of a new Chair and Chief Executive Officer over the past 18 months and changes to the executive leadership team.

Our leadership team is wholly committed to sharpening our focus, increasing our consistency and ensuring we deliver real and tangible value for farmers, industry and government.

Together, this Review and our Strategic Plan provide us with a clear framework for delivering practical outcomes that support dairy farmers now and into the future.

The Independent Performance Review 2021–2025 and the management response can be viewed on the Dairy Australia website.

Dr Matt Shaffer, Dairy Australia CEO

Firebombing in Mooroopna exposes failure on illicit tobacco

The firebombing of a tobacco store in Mooroopna in the early hours of yesterday morning is a deeply troubling example of the escalating violence linked to the tobacco trade across Victoria.

Detectives from Victoria Police are investigating after the store on McLennan Street was destroyed by fire around 3am.

Detectives are also investigating whether the blaze is linked to another tobacco store fire in the same strip of shops on 3 February.

While investigations are ongoing, the growing pattern of serious incidents highlights the increasing risk to communities, workers and emergency services.

Firebombings and violent attacks are completely unacceptable. Communities should not be living with this level of danger, and yet the government continues to rely on weak measures that fail to deter organised crime.

The incident has shaken the local community.

The community and local business owners are shocked to see this happen again only three weeks after the previous incident, and are frustrated by the lack of police presence, with the Mooroopna Police Station rarely open.

This not only impacts the targeted building, but also surrounding businesses that are forced to close while damage to their premises is addressed.

Victoria urgently needs stronger enforcement and greater police powers to prevent further incidents, warning that the current system is not working.

Fourteen inspectors to cover more than 1000 illicit tobacco shops is laughable.

Nationals' MPs Tim McCurdy and Kim O'Keeffe