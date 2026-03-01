We can grow accustomed to the safety of our rural properties, the vastness of the bush, and the predictable rhythm of country life here in the North East.

But as the family of a local two-year-old boy learned last Thursday, that peace can shatter in a heartbeat.

When a toddler wanders 1.5km into "rough and rocky terrain" with only two Jack Russell pups for company, the clock becomes a relentless enemy.

What followed wasn’t just a search operation; it was a masterclass in community and commitment.

While the polished technical assets of the Victoria Police Air Wing and Drone Unit took to the skies, it was the boots on the ground, many of them belonging to volunteers, that closed the gap.

In regional Victoria, our emergency services aren't just agencies; they are our friends, our farmers, and our local business owners.

It is far too easy to forget how lucky we are to have this safety net until the moment we are falling into it.

We often wait for the "big" disasters to offer our thanks, but it is these "little wins", the hugs from an older sister and the safe return of a wandering boy, that truly define the impact of their service.

As we move further into autumn, the latest AFAC seasonal outlook warns of an increased fire risk across the state.

The months ahead will likely demand even more from our volunteers and paid staff.

Gratitude shouldn't be a seasonal emotion, we must be intentional in our praise, recognising that while the work is often thankless, it is never insignificant.