Victorian Premier, Jacinta Allan, was wrong when she recently implored councils to return their focus to "roads, rates and rubbish".

The throwaway line was used during a debate about local government sustainability sparked after some city councillors suggested another round of council amalgamations should be considered.

Councils are easy targets for criticism, but the real damage from Ms Allan's remark is how it seemingly disregards much of what local councils actually do - especially in rural areas.

Planning, environmental programs, relief supports in emergencies, running and maintaining parks and sporting facilities, youth programs, security, food safety inspections, immunisation services, pet registration... the list really does go on.

It's also councils that local communities turn to, often even when the responsibility falls with other tiers of government, or when statewide policy approaches fail to take account for local needs and conditions.

Road maintenance, rubbish and recycling are big challenges for councils.

But if councils truly stuck to only providing "roads and rubbish" services, Victoria would be a poorer place.

Ratepayers would be denied many of the other vital supports and services councils provide, and communities would lose a critical voice in state and national debates.

It's long past time our state leaders stopped with the council bashing, and began to value local government for what it truly is: an efficient, effective and vital governing partner, and a key force supporting Victorian communities to thrive.

Cr Rob Amos, chair of Rural Councils Victoria

Urgent action needed to secure fuel supply

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) is calling for urgent action from the federal government to strengthen Australia’s fuel security in response to growing global volatility in fuel markets and geopolitical uncertainty.

Recent global events have highlighted vulnerabilities in Australia’s fuel supply chains and the fragile reliance that farmers and regional communities have on affordable and reliable access to liquid fuels to run machinery, harvest crops, transport produce, and keep food and fibre supply chains moving.

Ensuring fuel security is a matter of national importance and Australia’s heavy reliance on imported fuels exposes the economy including agriculture to price shocks and supply disruptions.

A secure, resilient and affordable fuel supply underpins modern agriculture.

If our fuel supply runs dry, our agriculture industry and ability to feed millions would stop in a heartbeat.

We are urging the federal government to ensure fuel stock levels, refinery capability and supply chains are strengthened so that farmers aren’t left exposed to international shocks.

Members of the International Energy Association are obliged to hold 90 days of net fuel import and Australia has been non-compliant since 2012.

While Australia does have strategic national reserves, they are stored in the United States and would take over three weeks to reach Australia in the event of a crisis.

VFF is calling for:

• greater onshore fuel reserves to reduce reliance on overseas imports;

• support for domestic refining capacity to keep at least part of Australia’s liquid fuel supply national;

• policy settings that recognise fuel security as part of Australia’s critical infrastructure and economic resilience; and

• further investment into diversified fuel options, such as biofuels.

Brett Hosking, VFF president

Childhood stroke in top 10 causes of death in children

Stroke Foundation is urging local parents and families to familiarise themselves with the signs of stroke in children, as part of a national awareness campaign.

Childhood Stroke Awareness Week, from 2 - 8 March, aims to educate everyone that stroke can strike at any age.

It is important for families and health professionals to arm themselves with important information on how stroke impacts infants and children.

Stroke does not discriminate - it affects people of all ages, including the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community.

The best thing parents can do is be aware and learn to recognise the symptoms and signs of stroke.

Childhood stroke is among the top 10 causes of death in children and, every year, around 120 babies and 400 children will have a stroke.

Stroke presents itself in many different ways in children, but symptoms can include seizures and extreme sleepiness (in babies), and, in older children, weakness or numbness in the face, arm or leg, difficulty talking or swallowing, dizziness, and severe or unusual headaches.

Childhood Stroke Awareness Week also celebrates the achievements of the country’s littlest and bravest survivors of stroke who have gone on to reach developmental milestones and personal goals.

More information can be found at https://strokefoundation.org.au/ or call the StrokeLine on 1800 787 653.

Dr Lisa Murphy, Stroke Foundation CEO