Ovens Valley candidate forum next month

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF), in partnership with the Rural Press Club of Victoria, is holding a state election forum next month with candidates for the seat of Ovens Valley. The forum is scheduled for 7pm on Monday, 16 November at the Wangaratta Turf Club. It's free entry, but registration is required - go to the VFF website at: https://vff.org.au/events/ The VFF said candidates Tim McCurdy (Nationals), Steve Manning (Independent) and James Rouel (One Nation) have been invited, with Labor and Greens candidates to be confirmed. The VFF said the forum will be moderated by the Rural Press Club of Victoria and attendees can put questions to candidates to hear where they stand on issues to help make an informed decision ahead of the Victorian state election in November.