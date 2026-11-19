Almost 1800 Ovens Valley constituents headed to the electorate's only early pre-poll, at Wangaratta's Victory Church, to cast their vote on Wednesday this week, having to choose from nine candidates in the largest ever field for the seat. Dressed in their unmistakable political merchandise and armed with a stack of how-to-vote cards, volunteers and a handful of Ovens Valley candidates made their final appeals to a generally respectful sea of first-time and long-time, unnerved and confident voters alike. The VEC says a record number of Victorians will vote this election, with up to 60 per cent expected to vote before election day on Saturday 28 November, up from 48.72 per cent in the 2022 state election. These figures painted an accurate picture of the scene on the first day of pre-polls in Ovens Valley, with the church grounds packed under an hour within opening, and much of Ryan Avenue and surrounding streets lined with cars on both sides. Still, local resident Stephen Tappe said he is an avid early voter come election time, finding it far less populated than election day itself. "The old days, when you only voted on the day, you would be way down there," he said, pointing towards the stretch of road. Political tensions have been rising statewide over the past few years, and in the Ovens Valley, much of that heat centres on the state of our roads. Stephen said he voted for Independent candidate Steve Manning in hope of “a bit of change”, wanting regional and rural roads to become a key focus. “I think what everyone would like to see is our roads fixed… you’ve only got to drive down Greta Road [to see],” he said. Local resident Susan Bishop was also a fan of voting early. "Instead of me being stuck in the crowd... very nervous... I thought, I'll come today and get home before it gets too hot," she said. For the first time in Victoria, low-sensory voting also took place on Tuesday 17 November at the Wangaratta Library. By close of business on Wednesday 18 November, 217,873 Victorians had cast their vote in the state election, including 1790 in the Ovens Valley electorate. The early voting centre at Victory Church is open 9am to 6pm daily (but closed this Sunday).