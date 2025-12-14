An aged care whistleblower policy has been adopted by Wangaratta council that will effectively provide a safety net for anyone reporting misconduct or concerns in council-operated aged care facilities.

A whistleblower disclosure is a report made by a person who reasonably believes that misconduct or serious wrongdoing has occurred.

Proof is not required - genuine concerns based on what has been seen or experienced are sufficient.

The policy will promote transparency and integrity within aged care services and ensure compliance with legislative obligations that came from the aged care reforms.

It establishes a clear framework for disclosure, protection and investigation of whistleblower reports in accordance with the Aged Care Act 2024.

The policy states that "council is committed to fostering a culture where concerns about misconduct, unsafe or poor-quality care, neglect, abuse, fraud, dishonesty, or breaches of the Act can be raised without fear or reprisal".

Scope of the policy applies to councillors, council employees, contractors, volunteers, and agents of council involved in the provision, management, or oversight of aged care services.

It covers disclosures of actual or suspected misconduct, serious wrongdoing, or breaches o the Act.

This policy does not apply to personal work-related grievances unless they also involved reportable conduct under the Act.

Cr Tania Maxwell told the November council meeting that she hoped this will certainly lead to council having improved care.

"Particularly person-centred care that can be done, so we can reduce throughout the community by word of mouth, any offences that are put upon our elderly," she said.

"This is their time, they've paid their rates all their lives and it is so incredibly important for us to be looking after them in these latter years of their life."

A disclosure can be made verbally or in writing and can also be made anonymously to the Whistleblower Protection Officer at agedcarewhistleblowers@wangaratta.vic.gov.au.

Disclosures can also be made to any manager or supervisor, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, the system governor and department officials, a registered provider, responsible person or aged care worker, a police officer, or an independent aged care advocate.

People making a whistleblower disclosure are protected from civil, criminal or administrative liability; and from contractual or other remedies.

Other protections are also in place to maintain confidentiality of identity.

Any conduct that causes or threatens to cause detriment to a whistleblower (or associated persons) because of a disclosure is strictly prohibited under the Act.

Examples of victimisation include dismissal, demotion, harassment, discrimination, or any other form of disadvantage.