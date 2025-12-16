Five hundred people filled the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre last week for a sold out event featuring author, advocate and former tennis champion Jelena Dokic, as part of Wangaratta's Centre Against Violence (CAV) 16 Days of Activism program.

Jelena spoke with strength, clarity and deep honesty as she shared her story of survival, recovery and rebuilding.

One message resonated strongly throughout the room: “Be like Todd.”

Jelena reflected on the support of her friend Todd Woodbridge, who listened without judgement, believed her and stood beside her when her story was at its most difficult.

She encouraged the community to be that person for others, reminding the audience that belief and compassion can change a life.

Jelena also spoke about the importance of talking to someone you trust when things do not feel right.

For many people, that first conversation is the starting point for finding safety.

If you feel unsafe or unsure about what to do next, Wangaratta's CAV team is here to support you with care, respect and confidentiality.

CAV CEO Jaime Chubb said that message echoed what the CAV witnesses every day.

“For so many who come to us, their journey toward safety begins with one person who believes them,” Jaime said.

“Violence does not always begin with headlines, it often begins quietly, in the slow erosion of confidence and choice.

"When someone listens without judgement, they create a moment where hope becomes possible.”

Jaime also reflected on the broader responsibility of the community.

“Our community can shape what is possible for the next generation,” she said.

“When we choose kindness, compassion and respect, we feed the part of our community that protects and strengthens all of us.

"Every act of support, every conversation, every moment of belief makes a difference.”

CAV extended its thanks to the Rural City of Wangaratta for its support through its 16 Days of Activism grassroots initiative funding, helping ensure the success of the event.

The organisation also thanked the team at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre for their professionalism and care, and acknowledged Edgars Books and News for partnering with them to bring Jelena to the region.

Cr Irene Grant, Mayor, Rural City of Wangaratta said Jelena’s message of strength and compassion resonated across our community.

"Wangaratta stands with the Centre Against Violence during 16 Days of Activism as we choose respect, listen deeply and support those who speak up,” Cr Grant said.

Jaime also noted that the strength of the Jelena Dokic events across Benalla, Wangaratta and Wodonga shows the power of community-led change.

All three locations reached capacity, reflecting a shared commitment to understanding and action.

“When people show up, listen and stand beside one another, they are taking real steps toward preventing family and sexual violence," she said.

"The response from our communities shows a clear desire for understanding, respect and action.”

For more information about the Centre Against Violence, visit centreagainstviolence.org.au.