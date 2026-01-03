Berrigan couple Chloe Hudson and Tommy Wats had the best start to the year possible, with the safe arrival or their first child at Northeast Health Wangaratta on New Year’s Day.

Grayson Jacob Hudson-Wats was born on Thursday, 1 January at 11:27am, weighing 3.85kg (8lbs 8oz).

While his due date was December 28, Chloe and Tommy admitted they thought Grayson might arrive in time for Christmas.

Instead, he made his entrance just in time to help his family ring in the new year.

“It’s pretty special for us to start the year with a new little family member,” Tommy said.

“We’ve been excited for this new chapter the whole pregnancy.

“It still doesn’t feel real.”

The couple shared that Grayson’s arrival was even more meaningful because they had originally planned to undergo IVF but postponed due to financial considerations.

“Then it happened naturally,” Chloe said.

“So, he’s kind of a little miracle baby.”

Both mum and bub are doing well, and the family is looking forward to settling into life with their newest addition.