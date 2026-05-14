Benalla Art Gallery has launched its latest exhibition in its pop-up venue on Bridge Street: A creative partnership, by significant local artists Anita Laurence and Bill Young.

This exhibition explores the collaborative relationship of Anita and Bill which has spanned more than four decades.

Anita is a painter and printmaker whose works are inspired by the strong connection she has with the landscapes she has visited — Mildura, Tasmania, Ireland — and, for the last 35 years, her home in the King Valley, North East Victoria.

Bill is a master printmaker specialising in large format intaglio and relief printing, and has worked with many leading Australian artists during his career.

Anita and Bill have explored printmaking throughout their careers and while Anita’s focus has been on place, Bill’s has been on process.

“This exhibition is a very deserved recognition of two of our region’s significant artists, tracing Anita and Bill’s distinct artistic visions and motivations, while celebrating the intersection, a beautiful creative partnership they’ve sustained for many years," Benalla Art Gallery director, Eric Nash, said.

“Where Anita’s works are inspired by the landscapes she is deeply connected to, Bill’s artistic output taps into the unconscious mind, fascinated, surprised and rewarded by the mystery of the creative process.

“Together, the works encourage us to explore our both our surrounding and inner landscapes, while also recognising the technical accomplishment of the artists in achieving these beautiful prints.

“For Benalla Art Gallery, it is very rewarding to be able to present this body of work, recognising both Anita and Bill’s sustained and incredible contribution to the vitality of the arts and cultural landscape in North East Victoria – as artists, as a master printmaker collaborating with local and visiting artists, as teachers, and as supportive peers.”

The exhibition is supported by an education resource, with teachers encouraged to contact Benalla Art Gallery to book a guided tour and activity aligned to 7-VCE curriculum.

Anita and Bill will also both present workshops as part of the gallery’s Art on Saturdays series, with details available through the Benalla Art Gallery website.

A creative partnership continues until 28 June 2026.