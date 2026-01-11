A Yarrawonga man who punched a former friend’s teeth in at their home has avoided jail.

The 26-year-old faced Wangaratta County Court last month after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated burglary, assault and criminal damage.

The court heard about 6:30pm on 27 April, 2024, the defendant went to the Yarrawonga home of a former work mate and friend.

The victim recognised the man’s voice and opened the door, leaving the fly screen door closed and told the man he was going to bed.

“Don’t have time for an old mate?” the accused said, before grabbing the screen door handle and forcing it open.

He walked in and punched his former friend in the mouth, causing some of his teeth to become loose.

The victim grabbed a baseball bat and told the accused he would be hit if he came closer, but he approached anyway.

The pair wrestled for control over the bat until it was thrown away.

While the former friend was getting changed to go to the hospital, the accused picked up the baseball bat and threatened to kill the man if he “called the coppers”.

Later that night police arrested the accused, who gave a no comment interview.

The victim stayed at Wangaratta hospital overnight, and three days later his dentist moved the loose teeth back into place.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the victim said he suffered ongoing oral pain, and he was scared of going out during the day because of the incident.

The court heard the defendant had a history of violent offending, which included assaults at the Wangaratta RSL and Mulwala Ski Club.

Judge Michael Cahill placed the man on a two-year community corrections order, which will require 150 hours of community work.

Judge Cahill said the accused had made impressive progress in rehab since his arrest, restoring his driver’s licence, completing drug and alcohol counselling and secured a full-time job.

“I am hopeful, and reasonably optimistic, the constructive changes, which you have made to your life, will continue,” he said.