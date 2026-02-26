A woman is facing assault-related charged following an alleged altercation involving weapons in Tolmie.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said officers responded to the incident on Mansfield-Whitfield Road on Sunday, 15 February about 2:10pm.

A man and a woman, believed to be known to each other, were located at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and they were both transported to hospital.

The woman was charged with assault-related offences by Wangaratta police.

She faced Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday via WebEx for a filing hearing.

As part of her bail conditions, the court heard the woman must reside in Somerville and was banned from visiting the Mansfield or Wangaratta local government areas.

The woman was set for a committal mention at Wangaratta court on 4 June.

The court heard an interim intervention order was in place between the man and woman.