A Beechworth truck driver has had his licence suspended after allegedly drink-driving nearly double the legal limit while going past a local school.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said about 8:35am on Friday morning Wangaratta Police intercepted the prime mover and trailer outside Oxley Primary School for a routine check.

The 56-year-old man and driver subsequently attended Wangaratta Police Station for a breath test, where he allegedly blew 0.098.

His licence was suspended for six months and fined $611.