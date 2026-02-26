A Wangaratta man will be forced to pay double the amount of gaming machine winnings he stole from a local venue late last year, a court has heard.

The 34-year-old appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday to plead guilty to obtaining finances by deception.

The court heard on 23 October the man printed out a $206 ticket from a Wangaratta Club pokies machine which was reserved for someone else.

It was reported to police who later tracked down the accused and arrested him.

When interviewed the defendant initially claimed the money was put in the machine by him.

Defence counsel Geoff Clancy said his client, no stranger to the court, battled with gambling addictions and had lost all his money at the time.

Mr Clancy said the 34-year-old saw his chance and took it and panicked when he was caught by police.

Magistrate Allison Vaughan fined the man $250 and ordered he pay full compensation for the money he stole.

“Make sure to pay that, it won’t go away, and most importantly to the victim as well, they want their money back,” she said.