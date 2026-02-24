The euthanising of a Wangaratta dog has been ordered following attacks on other animals and a person.

The owner of the eight-year-old American Staffy appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday to learn the fate of her pet of the past five years.

The staffy had been held in an animal pound for more than two months after it jumped a large fence into another property and attacked a smaller dog at Magnolia Terrace, Wangaratta on 30 November, 2025.

The smaller dog was bitten multiple times and suffered puncture wounds and lacerations.

The court heard the staffy had also caused serious injury to another animal in a separate incident and attacked that animal’s owner.

A destruction order was filed by council after a report found the dog to be a risk to public safety, with the dog’s health and behaviour rapidly deteriorating while being held in the pound.

In court on Monday, a second behavioural assessment report was filed in court which echoed similar behavioural concerns raised in the original report.

Defence had placed the onous on council to declare the dog as dangerous and enforce strict regulations on its owner in order to properly house the staffy.

Council prosecutor Tara Schultz said due to the lengthy and arduous process of declaring a dog as dangerous, euthanisation was the appropriate outcome in order to best protect the community.

After weeks of consideration, Magistrate Allison Vaughan said she didn’t have any other alternative but to grant the destruction order.

“It’s a really hard decision I’ve had to make, I’ve not taken it lightly,” she said.

“It doesn’t appear the dog will be back anytime soon because of arrangements and finances that needed to be made.”

Council sought some $7000 in restitution for vet, impound and court fees.

Magistrate Vaughan granted full $1806 vet fees to be paid by the staffy’s owner but only $2000 combined for impound and court fees.

The defendant was also fined $1000 fine with conviction.

Magistrate Vaughan acknowledged it was a “horrible” moment for the dog’s owner and was grateful for her conduct in court.

“You take care of yourself,” she said.