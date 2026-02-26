An Albury teen had his car impounded after police allegedly caught them travelling more than 50km/h past the speed limit on the Hume Freeway.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said police received calls of a speeding blue Holden sedan travelling southbound on the freeway at Springhurst.

Benalla Highway Patrol officers responded and intercepted the vehicle in Boho, where it was allegedly detected travelling at 161km/h in heavy traffic.

The driver, an 18-year-old P-plater from Albury, had his vehicle impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1280 and will be summonsed to appear before the Benalla Magistrates' Court at a later date.

“If you witness dangerous driving, report it to police. In an emergency, always call 000,” the spokesperson said.