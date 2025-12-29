A body was found at the Hume Weir about 11:30am on Saturday morning following a search for a man who went missing in the lake earlier in the week.

Police said a 64-year-old man on a boat with two children entered the water near Table Top at about 6:15pm on Tuesday, 23 December, but he didn't resurface.

A multi-agency search was conducted for several days with volunteers from RFS, SES and VRA Rescue NSW supporting officers from Murray River Police District and the Marine Area Command.

Police said the body of the man is yet to be formally identified, however, it is believed to be that of the missing man.

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.