Local police say proactive drug busts are behind some of the rise in Wangaratta crime seen in the latest release of crime statistics, as they issue a stern warning to residents not to make it easy for opportunistic thieves during the holiday period.

Wangaratta’s four per cent increase in crime for the year to September 2025 was fuelled by a growing number of criminal damage incidents, thefts from retails stores and drug possession.

Wangaratta Acting Local Area Commander Inspector Paul Hargreaves said a marginal increase in offending wasn’t ideal for the local area, but with continued assistance from the general public and targeted efforts on repeat offending, there would be room for improvement.

“All too often we look at crime statistics, and we say to ourselves how could we prevent these matters,” he said.

“Overall, it comes down to some of the feedback from the community.”

The rural city recorded 2942 offences in the 12 month period and its offence rate sits just above the state average per 100,000 people.

Drug possession and criminal damage offending in particular have been big risers in recent years, which Insp Hargreaves said was down to proactive enforcement where police run operations and target known offenders on the back of community information.

“Quite often property damage is petty damage, but it does cause concern to community residents and as a result we have a fairly significant focus on that,” he said.

“Police don’t target your general community member; they target people who they have information or intelligence on.”

After dropping from a 10-year high last year, burglary and break-in offences increased by 34 offences in the latest data.

Insp Hargreaves said particular crime was a focus for the local force and the message for prevention was clear.

“A secure home is generally a safe home and a home that is watched by neighbours and others when you’re not present is also pretty secure,” he said.

“Think smartly about how you leave your property, especially in these summer months.

“The amount of times we get called to a job and they’ve left something open; you’re just creating an invitation for someone who is an opportunistic thief.”

“Don’t make yourself vulnerable and do the simple things.”

Insp Hargreaves said a rise in cost of living could contribute to harder times and encourage opportunistic thieves to offend, which has driven up offending in thefts from retail stores.

But it does not excuse their dishonest behaviour.

“For every count of offending there is a victim attached to it,” he said.

“People need to be mindful that dishonesty is harming not only the individual but the community in general.

“Where losses are recorded and insurances are applicable costs are generally increased and someone has to absorb that loss.”