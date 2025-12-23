Victoria Police have been left flabbergasted by offending in the first four days of their festive season road safety blitz, which included a Wangaratta P-plater speeding nearly 50km/h over the limit.

Operation Roadwise commenced last Thursday, and it has already seen 3814 offences to Sunday, which has left police in shock.

On Saturday, 20 December, Wodonga Highway Patrol officers detected a vehicle allegedly travelling 159km/h on the Hume Freeway near Barnawartha North about 4pm.

The 21-year-old Wangaratta man allegedly tested positive to a roadside drug test.

The driver’s car was impounded for 30 days and he will appear in court at a later date.

Police have also detected 328 impaired drivers statewide, including 201 drivers over the blood alcohol limit, a strike rate of one in every 313 drivers tested, and 127 drivers caught drug driving.

Other offences have included 1519 drivers caught for speeding, 378 unregistered vehicles, 251 disobey signs/signals offences, 146 mobile phone offences and 75 vehicle impounds.

As police issued numerous warnings for motorists to expect widespread alcohol and drug testing throughout December, Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said the number of drink and drug driving detections was “truly shocking”.

“Far too many people are making extremely poor choices and are opting to drink or take drugs and get behind the wheel,” he said.

“Our message is clear – there is absolutely zero excuse for drink or drug driving.

“Operation Roadwise continues, and we will remain highly visible across the state’s roads over the remainder of this year and into January.”

Motorists are again being warned to expect to be tested anywhere, any time.

There will be a significant focus on major arterials to coastal areas and holidays hotspots from Boxing Day with many Victorians expected to hit the state’s roads.

The operation runs over the Christmas and New Year period, and will conclude at 11:59pm on 1 January.