A 21-year-old Wangaratta P plater was nabbed traveling 49 km/h over the speed limit by Wodonga Highway Patrol officers on Saturday.

Police were performing static speed detection on Hume Highway in Barnawartha North when they detected a vehicle allegedly travelling at 159 km/h in 110 km/h zone.

The male driver returned an allegedly positive result to a roadside drug test.

The driver’s car was impounded for a period of 30 days, and he will receive a summons to appear at court at a later date in relation to speed dangerous, fail to display P plates and refuse to accompany for an oral fluid test.

The detection forms part of Operation Roadwise, a statewide road policing operation conducted over the Christmas and New Year period.

Police are targeting impaired driving, speed, and distraction offences in an effort to reduce road trauma, with motorists warned to expect to be tested for alcohol and drugs anywhere, anytime.

The operation commenced at 12:01am on Thursday, 18 December and runs until 11:59pm on Monday, 1 January.