Local and New South Wales police have cracked down on recidivist family violence offenders in the North East over the festive and New Year’s period.

Detectives from Victoria Police’s Eastern Region and detectives from New South Wales Police made 75 arrests across multiple days throughout December and January.

Multiple North East towns including Wangaratta, Bright, Myrtleford, Wodonga, Rutherglen, Beechworth and others were targeted in the operation, with police knocking on around 160 properties to enforce actions against perpetrators.

One of the arrests made included a wanted 84-year-old man who was tracked down in Cobram, after allegedly committing family violence related aggravated burglary, making threats to kill and skipping bail in Queensland.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the man had been avoiding police for several weeks and he was remanded in custody to face court this month.

The cross-border operation focused on repeat family violence perpetrators who are known to offend on multiple occasions across a 12-month period.

The main days of focus included Christmas Day, which ranks as one of the most prevalent times for family violence, as well as Boxing Day and New Year’s.

Those arrested have allegedly committed multiple violent crimes against current and former partners and their children, including physical assaults, threats, harassment, stalking and technology-facilitated abuse.

Police also served 50 family violence intervention orders.

Wangaratta-based Family Violence Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Peppler said the operation sent a clear message to those who choose to engage in violence against those closest to them.

“Closed doors will not protect recidivist family violence perpetrators from being caught – they will be tracked down by police and held to account,” he said.

“This operation shows just how serious we are in ensuring recidivist family violence perpetrators are held responsible for the violent crimes they inflict on their partners and children.”

Other arrests made during the operation included a wanted 26-year-old man apprehended in Cobram, who allegedly threatened to inflict serious injury on his sister.

He was bailed to face court in April.

A wanted 37-year-old man was remanded in custody after his arrest in North Albury, for alleged serious family violence offending including stalking and intimidation.

If you, or someone close to you, discloses they are a victim of family violence, please believe them and encourage them to contact police.

Police will make referrals to specialist family violence services and agencies, who provide additional support and assistance, such as accommodation, to ensure the ongoing wellbeing and safety of victims.

Crisis Support is available 24 hours a day through Safe Steps by phoning 1800 015 188 and if someone is in immediate danger always call Triple Zero (000).

If you are concerned about your own or someone else’s behaviour – No to Violence runs a Men’s Referral Service which helps men who use violence to change their behaviour and can be contacted on 1300 766 491.