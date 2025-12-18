Two drivers walked away relatively unscathed following a head-on collision in South Wangaratta on Thursday morning.

Sergeant Trevor Schultz of Wangaratta police said a campervan and a white sedan collided head-on on Glenrowan Road past Arundels Lane about 9am.

The campervan rolled and came to rest by a tree while the front of the sedan was severely damaged about 50m away on the side of the road.

Debris was scattered between the two vehicles.

Sgt Schultz said the 22-year-old woman driver of the van and the driver of the sedan, a woman in her 50s, were assessed by paramedics on scene and hospitalised without serious injuries.

Police detoured vehicles down Delloro Road while emergency services were on scene until around 11am.

Sgt Schultz said police were investigating the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or dashcam footage was urged to contact Wangaratta Police Station on (03) 5723 0888.

The collision coincided with the commencement of a 15-day statewide policing operation targeting unsafe behaviour on local roads this festive season.