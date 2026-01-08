Police have been left dumbfounded after a CFA automated fire danger sign was cut down in Koonoomoo on Wednesday.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said It is believed unknown offenders have cut down the automated sign on the corner of Goulburn Valley Hwy and Greens Lane between 8am and 1pm.

“The thieves have stolen the solar battery from the sign before leaving the damage behind,” they said.

Wednesday’s fire safety rating was set to high in Koonoomoo and surrounds, with total fire bans in other areas enforced across the state.

Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, with dash cam or any other information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Detective Acting Sergeant Leah Booth said damaging the valuable $60,000 sign throughout an extreme heatwave was reckless and dangerous.

“These signs are in place to make sure people who are in the area are aware of the fire danger safety rating to abide by the restrictions and act if needed,” she said.

“You are not only cutting down and damaging a sign, but you are also potentially putting the wider community at risk.”