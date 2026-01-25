Police have interviewed a man following a series of fires in the Goulburn Valley region this week.

The 59-year-old was arrested after his vehicle was intercepted on Murray Valley Highway in Nathalia on Saturday.

He has been released pending further enquiries and the investigation remains ongoing.

It follows an investigation into a series of five fires that were deliberately lit on Shepparton-Barmah Road during the early hours of Friday 23 January and Saturday, 24 January.

The incidents include two deliberately lit grass fires in Kaarimba that occurred between 5am and 5.40am on Friday, 23 January, two deliberately lit grass fires in Bunbartha that occurred between 12.50am and 1.10am on Saturday, 24 January, and one deliberately lit grass fire in Kaarimba that occurred about 1.20am on Saturday, 24 January

Fire authorities extinguished each of the blazes and there were no injuries.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents, has dashcam/CCTV footage or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.