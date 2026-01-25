As hundreds of students head back to school, or like five-year-old Theodore Longhorne from Appin Park Primary School, step into the classroom for the first time this week, Wangaratta Police are reminding motorists to slow down and take extra care around schools as 40km/h school zones come back into force.

Acting Senior Sergeant Matt Finger said officers will be actively enforcing reduced speed limits around schools and urged drivers to be vigilant, patient and safety minded during busy drop off and pick up times.

“Just a general message to remind all motorists that the schools are starting and 40km zones will be in place,” he said.

“Take extra care on the road with the return of children back on the streets.

“All the 40k zones will be back and police will be actively enforcing in the school zones.”

With students walking and riding to school, and families adjusting back to term routines, police are asking drivers to anticipate the unexpected, especially near crossings, school gates and signed school zone areas.

Acting Snr Sgt Finger said the message is simple but critical.

“Just encouraging people to take a bit more care and slow down in those areas,” he said.

School zones are marked with signs and operate during the posted times on school days.

For drivers, plan a few extra minutes into the school run, sticking to 40km/h where signed, and keep an eye out for kids on and around the road.

Key reminders for motorists:

• Slow to 40km/h in signed school zones during the posted times.

• Watch for children walking, riding or scooting, particularly around crossings and intersections.

• Be patient near schools: expect congestion, avoid u-turns at crossings, and don’t block driveways or pedestrian paths.

• Stay off the phone: keep full attention on the road and surroundings.

• Obey crossing supervisors: stop when directed and wait until the crossing is completely clear.