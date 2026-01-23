A 54-year-old male is in custody and police are investigating after a suspicious house fire in Wangaratta was brought under control by emergency services on Friday afternoon.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) supported by CFA responded to an incident in Burke Street, after a caller to Triple Zero (000) reported a house fire at 1:37pm.

A FRV spokesperson said firefighters arrived on scene within seven minutes to find a brick veneer house logged with smoke.

"Firefighters worked quickly and knocked the fire down and completed a search," they said.

The incident was deemed under control at 1:51pm.

Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria and the power company were on the scene.

The fire was deemed suspicious and the scene was handed to Victoria Police.

Detective Senior Constable James Howarth of Wangaratta Criminal Investigation Unit said the structure fire had been deliberately lit.

"A 54-year-old male is in custody and is assisting with police enquires, an after hours bail hearing will be held and we will apply for him to be remanded in custody," he said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or reach out to Wangaratta detectives at Wangaratta Police Station.