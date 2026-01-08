A Wangaratta woman was stabbed and hospitalised following an altercation on Cribbes Road in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was alleged a 34-year-old Wangaratta woman was stabbed by another woman in the arm at a Cribbes Road address about 2am.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and officers were told the alleged woman offender fled the scene prior to police arrival.

She was later located and arrested in Wangaratta and she was set to be interviewed by police.

“It is alleged the parties are known to each other,” the Victoria Police spokesperson said.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has CCTV/dashcam footage or any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.