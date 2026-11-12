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Commitments ‘are costed’

<p>NOT SEEING EYE TO EYE: Nationals\\' incumbent Tim McCurdy (left) and One Nation candidate James Rouel at a candidate forum in Wangaratta this week. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n
<p>NOT SEEING EYE TO EYE: Nationals\\' incumbent Tim McCurdy (left) and One Nation candidate James Rouel at a candidate forum in Wangaratta this week. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n

NOT SEEING EYE TO EYE: Nationals' incumbent Tim McCurdy (left) and One Nation candidate James Rouel at a candidate forum in Wangaratta this week. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner

MP defends $36m spend for community projects amid One Nation accusation of ‘pork barrelling’
Jeff Zeuschner
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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