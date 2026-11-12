Commitments ‘are costed’

Nationals’ Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy has defended his commitment to deliver approximately $36 million across Ovens Valley to a range of local projects, many of which he said have been requested by local communities over the past decade. In the past month he has announced funding commitments for: new CFA stations at Myrtleford and Yarrawonga; a school upgrade in Yarrawonga; upgrades at Cobram Football Netball Club and Moyhu and Tungamah bowls clubs; new netball courts in Wangaratta and support for Wangaratta Hardcourt Tennis & Pickleball Club; new home for Wangaratta Senior Citizens; dialysis services for Cobram and fruit fly mitigation support for Cobram growers; and new community learning centres. One Nation candidate James Rouel questioned the funding, suggesting “there’s more pork-barrelling going on than crackling on Christmas Day”. He challenged the Coalition to explain how it will pay for millions of dollars in election commitments in Ovens Valley while bringing Victoria’s budget under control and avoiding additional inflationary pressure. Mr McCurdy told this masthead the Coalition commitments, including Ovens Valley, are part of a credible plan that has been “properly costed by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO)”. “As for the funding, these commitments will be delivered through various areas of the Victorian Budget, including health, sport and recreation, emergency services and education, as well as the Coalition’s 25 per cent Fair Share Guarantee, ensuring 25 per cent of all new government infrastructure spending goes to regional Victoria, reflecting the fact that 25 per cent of Victorians live in the regions,” he said. “Under Jess Wilson and Danny O’Brien, the Coalition has committed to ending waste and mismanagement of taxpayers’ money, with savings redirected towards delivering our positive plan for Victoria and regional communities.” Mr McCurdy said Ovens Valley will also receive its share of the Coalition's $5 billion investment to fix roads across Victoria. “I stress, fix, not simply patch them...this is expected to deliver an additional $40–$60 million for maintenance of the Ovens Valley road network,” he said. “There are countless other commitments, including Surgery Sooner, investment in our local communities and increased seating capacity on North East train services through Wangaratta. “Mr Rouel needs to focus on what he would deliver if elected, rather than criticising what I have worked to secure for our communities through the Liberal-Nationals Coalition.” Mr Rouel said One Nation’s budget policy committed to cancelling the Suburban Rail Loop and redirecting funding to infrastructure that delivers practical benefits. One Nation earlier this month declined to release comprehensive pre-election policy costings prior to the Victorian election, with leader Warren Pickering instead calling for a full forensic audit of the state treasury after potentially entering office rather than relying on Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) projections.