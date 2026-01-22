Federal laws to ban extremist hate groups and establish a national gun buyback scheme have passed the senate, marking a major legislative response to the December 14 mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that killed 15 people.

The two bills were rushed through Parliament late Tuesday night at the end of a special two-day sitting, recalled early from the summer break to address the aftermath of the attack.

The Albanese Government secured support through separate negotiations, with the Liberals backing revised hate group legislation and the Greens providing the numbers to pass tougher gun laws, including the largest national firearm buyback since the Port Arthur reforms of 1996.

The hate group laws give the federal government new powers to outlaw organisations promoting violence or extremism, while the gun legislation tightens licence checks and funds the compulsory surrender of newly restricted firearms.

Wangaratta-based Independent MP for Indi Helen Haines has backed the government’s proposed gun laws, calling them a common-sense reform as parliament voted on legislation in response to the Bondi terror attack.

“Responsible gun owners are not the problem - and this legislation does not target them or lay blame for the horrific Bondi attack on them,” Dr Haines said.

“There are many legitimate reasons to own firearms, particularly in rural and regional Australia.

“I live on a farm, and firearms are a practical tool for stock management, and pest control.”

Dr Haines said the vast majority of gun owners in Indi and across Australia are law-abiding people who do the right thing.

“These reforms are not about targeting farmers, sporting shooters or licensed gun owners,” she said.

“They are about making sure people who pose a real risk - including violent extremists and individuals on an ASIO watchlist - cannot legally access firearms.”

Dr Haines said the legislation would strengthen background checks by improving information-sharing between states and territories, and lays the groundwork for the long-promised National Firearms Register.

“In the wake of the horrific Bondi attack, Australians expect their leaders to act with care, responsibility and foresight,” she said.

“Law-abiding gun owners were as horrified by those events as anyone else - and they can be part of the solution.”

Dr Haines also criticised misinformation being spread about the reforms.

“This bill does not ban firearms,” she said.

“And it does not blame licensed gun owners for acts of violence.

“What it does do is strengthen safeguards and help prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands.

“That is common sense - and it’s what Australians expect.”

Addressing parliament on the Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism (Criminal and Migration Laws) Bill 2026, Dr Haines said the horrific attack on Jewish people celebrating in peace ignited demands for strong and decisive action in response to this act of hate driven by violent extremism and carried out with firearms.

“I welcome the increased penalties for threatening force or violence, which appropriately reflect the seriousness of these crimes,” she said.

“I also welcome the new aggravated offences for hate preaching and grooming, which recognise that hate crimes are especially abhorrent when they’re committed from positions of trust and influence.”

While welcoming the government’s decision to split the legislation so each bill could be debated on its own merits, Dr Haines said parliament had been given very limited time to properly examine reforms with far reaching consequences.

“I did not come here with the intention of standing in the way of immediate action on the serious issues this bill is intending to address,” she said.

“But the reality is that the report of the inquiry into this bill was only tabled [Tuesday] morning.

“The consequence of haste as a legislator is the missed opportunity to carefully consider and improve this significant legislation.

“That leaves me with considerable risk concerns.

“I recognise that acts of antisemitism have left the Australian Jewish community living in terrible fear.

“I’ve spoken with Jewish leaders, and I understand the urgency of the parliament acting.

“I take my responsibilities as a legislator very seriously.

“I do have genuine concerns, but I have heard the call for urgent action.”

Comment was sought from Senator Bridget McKenzie but no response was received at the time of publishing.