A failure by the state government to provide any additional train services on the Albury line during the busy summer holiday period, despite predictable spikes in passenger numbers over Christmas and the school holidays has been criticised by Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland.

Ms Cleeland raised the issue in parliament, asking the Minister for Public and Active Transport Gabrielle Williams whether extra services would be scheduled to manage peak holiday demand.

“The lack of an answer spoke volumes,” Ms Cleeland said.

“There will be no additional services, even though passengers are already dealing with overcrowded carriages, standing-room-only journeys and being left behind on platforms.”

The Albury line services communities across North East Victoria and is a vital transport link for families travelling over the holidays, students returning home, workers, and visitors heading to regional Victoria.

“This line is stretched on an ordinary weekday,” Ms Cleeland said.

“To do nothing during the busiest travel period of the year shows a real disconnect from the experience of regional passengers.”

Ms Cleeland said holiday travel should be supported, not made more difficult.

“People are choosing public transport in good faith, yet the system is failing to meet demand,” she said.

“Regional passengers deserve proper planning, adequate capacity and a service they can rely on.”

V/Line announced an extra service on Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo lines to get patrons to key events like the Boxing Day test at the MCG.

Some 87 new train services for Gippsland were also announced in September following an infrastructure upgrade.

However, people living between Seymour and Albury have to make do with less frequent services with just three daily services in each direction.

Ms Cleeland said she will continue pressing the minister to address overcrowding on the Albury line and deliver fair treatment for regional rail users.

Train line and number of daily (average) services include:

Short-haul

Geelong 40-45

Ballarat 30-35

Bendigo 20-25

Seymour (including Shepparton) 10-12

Long-haul

Gippsland 15-18

Warrnambool 5-6

Ararat 4-6

Albury 3

Echuca 2-3

Swan Hill 2

Maryborough 2