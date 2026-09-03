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Politics and Government

VEC expanding pre-polls, overhauling local operations

<p>BUSY TIMES AHEAD: Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) commissioner Sven Bluemmel said he expected 60 percent of all voters would be voting at pre-polling centres this election. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>BUSY TIMES AHEAD: Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) commissioner Sven Bluemmel said he expected 60 percent of all voters would be voting at pre-polling centres this election. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

BUSY TIMES AHEAD: Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) commissioner Sven Bluemmel said he expected 60 percent of all voters would be voting at pre-polling centres this election. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

The state election will cater for an expected surge of early voters in November
Bailey Zimmermann
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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