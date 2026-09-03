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Prepare to be tricked as Cosentino brings new production to Wangaratta

<p>WITNESS THE MAGIC: From death-defying escapes that rival a Hollywood blockbuster, mind-bending illusions crafted with cutting edge technology, to intimate close-up magic that will make your jaw hit the floor, Cosentino\\'s \\'TRICKED - An Evening of Wonder\\' is a theatrical feast.</p>\\n
<p>WITNESS THE MAGIC: From death-defying escapes that rival a Hollywood blockbuster, mind-bending illusions crafted with cutting edge technology, to intimate close-up magic that will make your jaw hit the floor, Cosentino\\'s \\'TRICKED - An Evening of Wonder\\' is a theatrical feast.</p>\\n

WITNESS THE MAGIC: From death-defying escapes that rival a Hollywood blockbuster, mind-bending illusions crafted with cutting edge technology, to intimate close-up magic that will make your jaw hit the floor, Cosentino's 'TRICKED - An Evening of Wonder' is a theatrical feast.

Be captivated by breathtaking grand stage illusions, close-up wonders and daring escapes
Jordan Duursma
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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