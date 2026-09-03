Prepare to be tricked as Cosentino brings new production to Wangaratta

Internationally recognised illusionist Cosentino will bring his latest show, 'TRICKED, An Evening Of Wonder', to Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 12 September, at 7.30pm. Be captivated by breathtaking grand stage illusions, mind-boggling close-up wonders and heart stopping escapes that will leave you mesmerised to the very last jaw-dropping moment. Witness the impossible as the 2013 International Magician of the Year takes the audience on an unforgettable journey with his brand-new production, an immersive theatre experience where the line between reality and fantasy are blurred. Cosentino said the production was built around four main pillars: grand illusions, close-up sleight of hand, escapes, and comedy, audiences could expect people appearing, disappearing and levitating, along with close-up magic filmed by multiple cameras and shown on screens around the venue. “TRICKED is the most ambitious live show I’ve ever created,” he said. “It blurs the line between reality and fantasy. "We’re not just performing old-school tricks, we’re bending minds, defying logic, and transporting audiences into another dimension. "It’s immersive, visually spellbinding, and full of surprises. “Every single night, it changes based off the fact that you don’t know who you’re going to get up on stage." He said the unpredictability of audience participation made the show exciting for both the performer and the crowd, with each performance shaped by the people invited on stage. While the escapes remain the most physically demanding part of the production, Cosentino said all parts of the show had to be delivered at the same level. “The physicality of the escapes, I guess the unknown, the uncharted territory of all the audience participation and then the comedy elements, they all require different skills,” he said. Cosentino said he approached the show like a film, with dramatic, funny and astonishing moments working together to create a rounded theatre experience. “People don’t expect to come in and be laughing so loud,” he said. “I think that’s something that really comes up." Behind the scenes, he said preparation begins long before showtime, with a semi-trailer of equipment arriving at venues and every bolt, nut and apparatus checked before he performs. “I check and triple check all my checks,” he said. Cosentino said bringing a large-scale production to regional venues was important to him, even though each stop required changes to lighting, staging and screens. “A national tour is not a national tour if you do the five major cities,” he said. “You’ve got to get out there and you’ve got to really tour.” He said regional audiences were often particularly appreciative because they could see an international touring show in their own backyard. “At the end of the day, my job is to make people happy,” he said. “That can be happy in terms of them laughing, them having a good time, or being astonished." This production is perfect for all ages, thrill seekers and anyone who truly loves a one-of-a-kind magical experience. The show is designed for a broad audience, Cosentino said the challenge was to balance material that appealed to children, parents and adults without making it feel like a children’s show or an adults-only performance. He said each trick or illusion took months of preparation, with escapes taking even longer, and a full show often representing about two years of work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105.