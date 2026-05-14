Members of Probus clubs from across the region gathered in Wangaratta last week to help mark the organisation's 50 year anniversary.

It was in 1976, at a tiny suburb in northern Sydney, that the very first Probus club in the South Pacific was formed, beginning an exciting new venture which unfolded across Australia.

Now, Probus comprises not just one club, but 1300, and is home to more than 90,000 Australian and New-Zealander retirees.

About 227 Probus club members gathered at Wangaratta Turf Club’s Oaks Room on Wednesday, 6 May to celebrate 50 years of the association.

When members settled into their seats at tables occupied by new faces from fellow Probus clubs, it contextualised what Probus is all about: bringing community together.

This was the sentiment voiced by key note speaker Heather Ewart, the award-winning journalist famously known for presenting ABC’s ‘Back Roads’.

“We need more of that in the world – at the moment, especially,” Ms Ewart said.

“I think as long as people are having fun and have friendships – all new ones or treasure the old ones, then life can never seem too daunting.”

Indeed, life is far from daunting with Probus.

With such a vast spectrum of people to bond with and activities to try, it’s no wonder it’s found an appeal to upwards of 1000 members across the North East and Goulburn Valley regions.

Ms Ewart detailed her colourful career as a senior political reporter and foreign correspondent with the ABC, recounting her travels across rural Australia filming ‘Back Roads’.

“Everybody’s got a story, if you take the time to listen,” she said.

“And I found that the people with the most moving stories… were usually people who didn’t want to tell you that.

“When they opened up, you’d think ‘My goodness, what a life you’ve had’.

“It was quite an effort to encourage some of them to talk, but I’m so glad that I did because their stories were worth the rest of the country hearing about.”

Having encountered Probus clubs throughout her travels, Ms Ewart was honoured to take on the ambassador's role.

"It's something worth celebrating," she said.

"There's lots of good stuff to be seen and done, and that's what I think Probus does.

"So keep going."