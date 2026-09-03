Probus reports for August 2026

Wangaratta Appin Park Combined Probus The meeting on 11 August was called to order by president Amelia Edwards who welcomed those members present. Several members are still away enjoying their winter break, we look forward to their return as our weather improves. Welfare officer Marianne has checked on several members on the sick list, we wish them well and look forward to their return also. The club welcomed its newest member with the induction of Judy Hammersley. We wish Judy happy times with our club. We now have 78 active members and five non-active members. Special interest groups are busy despite the cold, wet weather. Movie group saw the film Holy Days on Sunday 16 August. Book Club members had lunch at The Precinct on the 19th. On the 21st the Friday lunch group visited the Eldorado Museum before lunching at the Eldorado Tavern. Combined Breakfast group will meet at 9am on Sunday 6 September at King River Café. The Sydney trip in October 19 -23 has been finalised. Melbourne Cup Day is at Jan and Terry’s place in November, with Marianne in charge of catering. Christmas Celebrations will be at the Oaks Room at Turf Club on 18 December. The guest speaker was Lorraine Monshing OAM who spoke of her many years involved with the Wangaratta Players. A very interesting lady having directed many plays since 1984. Since our meeting, a beloved member Dominic Giglio passed away. We pass on sincere condolences to Angelina, Dominic will be missed by all at our club. Wangaratta West Combined Probus The August meeting at Wangaratta Club was opened by president Lendsay Maiden who made two special birthday presentations. Carmela Luprino received her OBE certificate for attaining the milestone of 80 years and Ivy Maiden accepted a special certificate for attaining 90 years. Congratulations were extended to both ladies by all members in attendance. The Wednesday Walkers have been meeting at McDonald’s carpark this month and enjoying coffee afterwards. Movie fans recently saw the film Holy Days. As the Dolphins water aerobic members are only attracting ladies at present, they have decided to call themselves Mermaids until some male members join them. Lunch at a district venue on the last Sunday of each month remains popular. A highlight in August was a luncheon at TAFE where a large contingent of members partook of gourmet main meals featuring pork and salmon with exotic-flavoured accompaniments, then a delicious bread and butter pudding. Many thanks were conveyed to the two young apprentices who prepared the meals. Members look forward to a High Tea, also a TAFE soon Bookings for a 4-day Melbourne bus tour have been finalised. Guest speaker at the August meeting was Myra Clayton from Loaves and Fishes Christian Caring. Member Ron Webb introduced Myra who was a founding member in 2008 when the charity was formed due to the requirements for support for families in need. Food and essentials are donated five days a week, and 99 per cent of recipients are grateful. As always, we wish our members who are not well a safe recovery and hope you will be back in our midst soon. Wangaratta Central Combined Probus Friday 21 August meeting was opened at 10am by president Colin Thomson who welcomed members present to the meeting. Current membership is now 75. Who am I? The history today was on the life of Keith Fyffe who was born in Mooroopna to parents who lived on a farm at St James. He attended Shepparton Technical School and apprenticed at Reynold Chains. He assisted the migrants, which is where he met his wife. He eventually went back to the farm. After a severe car accident he moved to Wangaratta in 2023. Guest speaker: Adrian Bourke. Adrian gave a detailed and presentation on the use of a defibrillator. He also made us aware of safety issues when commencing first aid on someone who may be unconscious. One very important action we should all take is to have Emergency Contact Details on a card carried personally. Coming Events: Friday 4 September - Swanpool Cinema Matinee “The Christophers” contact Julie 0492 048 509. Thursday 10 September – Breakfast Club at Gateway Motel - Ralph Meggs. 16 September - Visit the Shepparton Art Gallery & Car Museum. Eileen Dinning. Names by Wednesday 9 September please to Eileen 0418 505 673. 6 -9 October 2026, ‘Melbourne in Spring’ four day coach tour. Contact Helen Baker 0448 388 474. Wednesday 21st October, scenic trip to Dinning’s Bush Block. Eileen Dinning. Come along for a scenic drive and bush picnic. Names by Wednesday 14 October to Eileen 0418 505 673. The next general meeting will be held at the Wangaratta Bowls and Sports Club at Park Lane at 10am on Friday 18 September 2026. Wangaratta Ladies Probus The August meeting of the Ladies Probus Club was called to order by president Margaret who welcomed everyone including our visitor Lyn Burston. Miriam Wells and Bev Caddell were both inducted into the club. These ladies have attended many of the club activities to date and we welcome them officially to the club. Fifteen of our members were joined by four ladies from the Violet Town Probus Club for lunch on 12 August at the Benalla Golf Club. The choice of meal is quite extensive so there were options for everybody. A great day out and lovely to be joined by the ladies from Violet Town. It was lovely to have Janet Clarke return to our meeting after a long battle with health issues. The Garden Group met at Wareena Park and caught the town bus in Swan Street and travelled around the West End and Yarrunga areas. They enjoyed a very nice lunch at Bread & Butter Café in Reid Street before getting back on the bus to Wareena Park. Ten pin bowling continues with a steady group of ladies attending another relaxing and fun filled session. Mahjong continues with 8-9 ladies attending with three spots open if anyone wants to attend.