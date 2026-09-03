Social media
Home page>News>Probus reports for Augus...
News

Probus reports for August 2026

<p>At the Wangaratta Appin Park Combined Probus August meeting, president Amelia Edwards (left) inducted our newest member, Judy Hammersley (right),introduced to the club by her friend Cheryl Lengrand.(background). </p>\\n
<p>At the Wangaratta Appin Park Combined Probus August meeting, president Amelia Edwards (left) inducted our newest member, Judy Hammersley (right),introduced to the club by her friend Cheryl Lengrand.(background). </p>\\n

At the Wangaratta Appin Park Combined Probus August meeting, president Amelia Edwards (left) inducted our newest member, Judy Hammersley (right),introduced to the club by her friend Cheryl Lengrand.(background).

A roundup of local Probus club news
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Man arrested after alleged arson at Wangaratta care home

Man arrested after alleged arson at Wangaratta care home
Man arrested after alleged arson at Wangaratta care home
News

Calls for Kmart toilet facilities to reopen

Calls for Kmart toilet facilities to reopen
Calls for Kmart toilet facilities to reopen
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026
News

Funding surprise stirs objection

Funding surprise stirs objection
Funding surprise stirs objection