Experience an evening of connection, comfort, and inspiration when Australian psychic medium Dennis Stojkovic takes to the stage at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre (WPACC) on Monday 30 November at 7pm. His live presentation, 'Connecting with Loved Ones', blends genuine, specific messages with warmth, compassion and humour, creating an evening that is as moving as it is entertaining. Dennis is known across Australia for his live presentations that help people reconnect with loved ones who have passed, delivering messages with warmth, compassion and authenticity. What sets Dennis apart is his reputation for accuracy, authenticity and kindness. His ability to foster a sense of connection and reassurance has earned him a loyal following throughout metropolitan and regional Australia. “At WPACC, we love bringing unique experiences to Wangaratta, and Dennis Stojkovic offers exactly that," said Tanya Camplin, WPACC venue manager. "His work sparks conversation and connection and has resonated with audiences across Australia. "We’re excited to give our local community the opportunity to engage with a thought-provoking live experience that brings people together in a truly unique way.” Each presentation is different, shaped entirely by who is in the room that night. Audiences leave having laughed, cried, and often walked away with an unexpected sense of connection and comfort. Whether someone attends out of curiosity, scepticism or belief, Dennis's presentations are known for leaving a lasting impression. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * What's On In Brief * Boomerang Bags stall set for Friday Wangaratta Boomerang Bags will hold a street stall this Friday 27 November, at The Kiosk outside the Commonwealth Bank in Rowan Street from 10am to 2pm. The group will be selling a range of handmade items in time for Christmas, including bags, bowl cosies, aprons, hair clips and bunting. Organisers said members had been “sewing up a storm” in preparation for the event, with plenty of gift ideas available for shoppers looking to support a local community initiative. The stall is open to the public and all are welcome to browse the handmade creations. * Get creative at Wangaratta ceramic painting workshop Art Masterclass is bringing a hands-on Ceramic Painting Class to The Old Town 'N' Country Tavern on Saturday 28 November at 10am, inviting locals to try their hand at painting ceramic pieces and exploring creative designs, while enjoying a Turkish tea service accompanied by treats. For more information or to book your spot, visit https://www.artmasterclass.com.au/products/ceramic-painting-class-wangaratta. * Thoona CWA's annual Christmas Carols night The Thoona CWA are holding their annual Christmas Carols night on the Friday 11 December, with a be a free barbeque at 6pm, and carols commencing at 7.30pm. Attendees will be singing along with local musicians and Santa will be there after the carols. A lovely country supper will be provided afterwards, with a cuppa. Come along and enjoy the night. * Exhibition investigates place and belonging Sangeeta Sandrasegar’s 'back and back, forever' exhibition at the Wangaratta Art Gallery investigates place and belonging through the lens of migrant experiences, highlighting the relationship between the natural world and our diverse ancestral heritage as a region. The exhibition will be on display in Gallery 2 until 10 January 2027. *